Riley, 20, is batting .349 with two home runs and nine RBI over his last 10 games for Double-A Mississippi.

Riley got off to a slow start following his promotion, but is now slashing .270/.311/.396 with four home runs and 14 RBI in 28 games at Double-A. His patience at the dish remains questionable, though, as Riley has fanned 31 times while drawing just six walks over that span. While there are certainly worries about his ability make consistent contact at the higher levels, Riley has shown some solid power thus far during his brief professional career.