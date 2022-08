Riley went 3-for-6 with one triple, one homer, five RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.

The All-Star third baseman filled the stat sheet Tuesday with a home run, a triple, and five RBI. The home run was Riley's first since July 29, and the strong performance helped propel Atlanta to the victory over the Red Sox. Tuesday's effort bolsters Riley's MVP case, as he improved to an NL-leading 255 total bases on the season.