Braves' Austin Riley: Flourishing at Double-A
Riley is hitting .333 with three doubles and a 5:3 K:BB in five games for Double-A Mississippi.
He is probably ready for Triple-A, but for now the Braves want Rio Ruiz getting everyday at-bats there. Riley's strikeout rate is worth keeping tabs on, but his power and patience should allow him to flourish for as long as he remains at Double-A.
More News
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Will begin season back at Double-A•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Sent to minors camp•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Crushes first spring homer Thursday•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Receives invitation to spring camp•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Books trip to AFL•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Finding footing at Double-A•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...