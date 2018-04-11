Riley is hitting .333 with three doubles and a 5:3 K:BB in five games for Double-A Mississippi.

He is probably ready for Triple-A, but for now the Braves want Rio Ruiz getting everyday at-bats there. Riley's strikeout rate is worth keeping tabs on, but his power and patience should allow him to flourish for as long as he remains at Double-A.

