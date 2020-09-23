site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Austin Riley: Gets breather Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Riley isn't starting Wednesday against the Marlins.
Riley has been a staple in Atlanta's lineup recently, but he'll get a day off Wednesday. Adeiny Hechavarria will start at third base in his place.
