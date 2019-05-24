Braves' Austin Riley: Goes deep again
Riley went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in an extra-innings win against the Giants on Thursday.
Riley smoked a two-run shot to center field off reliever Tony Watson in the eighth inning to tie the game at four. Five innings later, he drove home the winning run with an RBI single. The talented freshman has gotten off to a blazing hot start in the majors, setting a Braves rookie record by hitting his fifth home run in only his ninth game. He also boasts an incredible .389/.421/.833 slash line with 12 runs batted in.
