Riley went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 victory against the Brewers on Saturday.

The magical start to Riley's MLB career continued Saturday night. He singled in the second and then the Braves took the lead on his homer during the sixth. It's still a very small sample size, but Riley is 8-for-15 (.533) with three extra-base hits, including two homers, to begin his MLB career. It's hard to imagine him hitting any better in his first four games.