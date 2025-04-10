Riley went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Phillies on Sunday.

Riley accounted for Atlanta's only extra-base hit of the contest with his solo shot to left field in the seventh inning. The 417-foot homer tied the score at 3-3, but Philadelphia ultimately pulled out the win on the strength of a Trea Turner ninth-inning long ball. Riley's home run was his first since Opening Day, but he seems to be heating up after a tepid start to the campaign, as he's collected three multi-hit performances and racked up four RBI over his past four games.