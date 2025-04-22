Riley went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk in a 7-6 win against St. Louis on Monday.

Riley put Atlanta on the board and knotted the score at 2-2 with his two-run blast in the third inning. The long ball helped snap a mini-slump for Riley that included a 2-for-17 mark and just one RBI with nine strikeouts over his previous four games. The veteran third baseman has hit well overall so far in 2025, though, slashing .278/.316/.522 with six homers, 15 RBI and 12 runs over 95 plate appearances.