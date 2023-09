Riley went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-7 win against the Dodgers.

Riley accounted for the final run in a six-run second inning for Atlanta with his solo shot to center field. The long ball was his third over his past six contests to bring his total to 32 on the campaign. Riley finished August with four consecutive multi-hit games and slashed .289/.348/.537 with eight homers, 18 RBI, 23 runs and one steal over 29 contests during the month.