Riley went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Mets.

Riley's solo shot in the seventh inning was his 27th homer of the year. He's caught fire in the last few weeks, going 33-for-91 (.363) with 11 homers and 27 RBI over his last 22 games. The slugging third baseman boosted his season slash line to .281/.339/.512 across 505 plate appearances.