Riley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Pirates.

Riley tied the game at 2-2 with his first-inning solo shot. He also hit a single and scored on an Ozzie Albies grand slam in the seventh. Through 10 games in June, Riley has gone 12-for-43 (.279), hitting safely in seven of those contests with four homers, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored. The third baseman continues to provide power with 16 homers and an .864 OPS while adding 35 RBI, 34 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 59 games this year. Half of his long balls this year have come since May 25.