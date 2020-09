Riley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

After going 1-for-3 in the matinee, Riley took Wil Crowe deep in the second inning of a wild 10-9 loss in the nightcap. The 23-year-old slugger extended his hit streak to nine games with the performance, and on the season he's slashing .250/.290/.491 with seven homers and 22 RBI through 33 games.