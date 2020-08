Riley went 1-for-3 with two walks and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 10-1 rout of the Blue Jays.

His fifth-inning blast chased Matt Shoemaker from the game. Riley's second stint in the majors has gone much the way his first one did in 2019 -- while he's flashing his power with two homers and a double through nine games, he isn't making much other contact and is hitting .138 (4-for-29) with 11 strikeouts.