Riley went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 20-1 rout of the Pirates.

The third baseman led the charge as Atlanta racked up seven homers and 14 extra-base hits while putting at least one run on the board in every inning except the third. Riley is hitting .324 (22-for-68) in May and has gone deep four times in the last five games, pushing his slash line on the season to an impressive .310/.410/.503 with seven home runs and 15 RBI through 45 contests.