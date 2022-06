Riley went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Nationals.

The third baseman helped Atlanta pull away in the contest with two-run blasts in the seventh and eighth innings. Riley's 18 homers on the season have him tied with Pete Alonso for the National League lead, and six of those rockets have come in June -- a month in which he's slashing .271/.338/.644 with 13 runs and 14 RBI in 14 games.