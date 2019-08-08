Riley has a partially torn LCL and will get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on Monday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Riley will be seen by team doctors in Miami according to 680 The Fan Atlanta, but is feeling a lot better today and is walking around without any issues. With a surgery decision looming, it is uncertain if the 22-year-old has played in his last game of the season. He is currently slashing .242/.294/.504 with 45 RBI and 38 runs scored in 255 plate appearances.