Braves' Austin Riley: Heads to bench
Riley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
After being reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Riley drew one start at both of the corner-outfield spots the past two days, going hitless with three strikeouts and a walk across six plate appearances. Riley is expected to handle at least a part-time role for the Braves in September, but Rafael Ortega and Matt Joyce also stand to see steady work at either corner spot.
