Riley went 2-for-4 with a tie-breaking solo homer in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Mets.

Riley followed a homer by Nick Markakis by going deep on the next pitch from Seth Lugo in the seventh inning to give the Braves a 5-4 lead. It was the 22-year-old's 14th homer in just 161 at-bats, and the strong power he has displayed has produced a .280/.333/.596 slash line this year.

