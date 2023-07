Riley went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Sunday's victory over Milwaukee.

Riley put Atlanta ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the first with a 463-foot bomb off of Colin Rea, his 24th homer of the season and eighth in his last 11 games. Over his 11-game power surge, Riley's gone 17-for-44 (.386) with 19 RBI and a 1.436 OPS. He's now slashing .275/.335/.500 with 75 runs scored, 64 RBI and a pair of stolen bases across 454 plate appearances this season.