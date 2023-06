Riley went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in Tuesday's victory over Philadelphia.

Riley got Atlanta on the board in the sixth inning with a solo shot off Ranger Suarez, tying the game 1-1. The 26-year-old third baseman had been slumping of late, batting just .128 (5-for-39) with no extra-base hits in his previous 10 contests. Overall, Riley's slashing .259/.323/.430 with 12 homers, 43 runs scored and 35 RBI across 286 at-bats this season.