Riley went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and an RBI double in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Phillies.

Riley was a major factor in the Braves' 10-run second inning. He opened the scoring by plating Adam Duvall with a double and then scored the second run when Dansby Swanson drew a bases-loaded walk. Riley capped off the rally with a two-run blast. The third baseman is slashing .232/.282/.453 with six homers, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored through 28 games.