Riley went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI and a run scored Friday but the Braves lost to the Phillies 7-4 in 11 innings.

Ender Inciarte led off the seventh inning with a home run and Riley followed him up with a blast of his own. The young third baseman has tallied a base-knock in seven of his last eight games but is still hitting just .216/.263/.409 on the season.