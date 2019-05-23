Braves' Austin Riley: Launches fourth home run
Riley finished 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's 9-2 victory over the Giants.
Riley smacked a two-out, three-run shot off reliever Greg Holland in the seventh inning to boost the Braves' lead to 9-2. It was Riley's fourth long ball in eight games since getting called up last week. The 22-year-old has spent time both at third base and in the outfield while slashing at a ridiculous .367/.406/.800. With his hot bat and versatile glove, the Braves should continue to find him a spot in the lineup.
