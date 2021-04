Riley went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

He got Atlanta on the board by taking Luke Weaver deep in the second inning. Riley has been very streaky in his brief career and it looks like he's about to go on a tear, as he's homered in consecutive games -- his only two HR of the year so far -- while reaching base in six straight, going 6-for-13 with an extremely impressive 7:2 BB:K over that stretch.