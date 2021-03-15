Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Monday that Riley would be away from the team for at least a couple days due to an unspecified reason, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. "I had him in [the Grapefruit League lineup] 'til [Monday]. Due to an unforeseen circumstance that I really can't talk about, he's not going to be able to go," Snitker said of Riley.
Snitker's comments suggest that Riley's absence is likely related to COVID-19 protocols, though it doesn't necessarily mean that the 23-year-old has tested positive for the virus. In any case, Riley looks like he'll be away from the team until at least the middle of the week, but assuming his absence doesn't last too beyond that, his availability for the start of the season shouldn't be in much peril. Riley is projected to serve as the Atlanta's everyday third baseman in 2021.
