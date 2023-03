Riley has gone 6-for-19 with two home runs, a double and a 5:5 BB:K through nine Grapefruit League games.

The 25-year-old crushed a career-high 38 homers and 39 doubles last season with an .877 OPS, and Riley's done nothing this spring to suggest any serious regression is in order. He'll hit in the heart of a potent Atlanta batting order in 2023 and will take aim at reaching 100 RBI for the second time in his career.