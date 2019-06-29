Riley went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Mets.

The rookie had been stuck in a 1-for-15 mini-slump with seven strikeouts before he took Jacob deGrom deep in the second inning. Riley is now slashing .274/.329/.580 through his first 41 big-league games with 13 homers and 36 RBI.