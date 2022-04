Riley went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The third baseman took Garrett Richards deep in the first inning, giving Atlanta a lead it would never relinquish. Riley is having one of his patented hot streaks, slugging four of his six homers on the season over the last six games to push his slash line up to .282/.371/.603.