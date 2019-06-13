Riley went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

The rookie one of the heroes in this one for Atlanta -- he tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning with a solo shot, then scored the winning run in the 11th, coming around on Ozzie Albies' double after being hit by a pitch. Riley is now slashing .292/.336/.623 through his first 26 big-league games with 10 homers and 29 RBI despite a shaky 4:36 BB:K.