Braves' Austin Riley: More late-inning heroics
Riley went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Pirates.
The rookie one of the heroes in this one for Atlanta -- he tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning with a solo shot, then scored the winning run in the 11th, coming around on Ozzie Albies' double after being hit by a pitch. Riley is now slashing .292/.336/.623 through his first 26 big-league games with 10 homers and 29 RBI despite a shaky 4:36 BB:K.
