Riley is not in the lineup Monday against the Mets.
Riley blasted his second extra-base hit of the season Sunday with a double against the Mets, but he'll take a seat for the series finale. Johan Camargo will start at third base, batting eighth.
More News
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Absent from lineup Tuesday•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Clubs solo shot•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Starting at third base Friday•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Could help fill in for Freeman•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Top DH option for Atlanta•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Appeared to have won roster spot•