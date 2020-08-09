site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Austin Riley: Not starting Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Riley is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader in Philadelpha.
Riley will head to the bench for the second time in the past three games, so he may rejoin the lineup for Game 2. Johan Camargo will start at the hot corner for the matinee.
