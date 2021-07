Riley went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a triple, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 5-0 win over the Marlins.

The streaky 24-year-old is heating up again. Over his last 12 games, Riley is batting .326 (15-for-46) with two homers and nine RBI, pushing his slash line on the year to .280/.364/.473 -- numbers that would be career highs in all three categories.