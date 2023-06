Riley went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run during Thursday's extra-inning win against the Phillies.

Riley reached twice despite both teams entering the extra frame with just six combined hits amid a scoreless tie, and he added a two-run single as part of Atlanta's five-run 10th inning. The 26-year-old is hitting .260 through 18 games in June but hasn't shown much pop with just four extra-base hits.