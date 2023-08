Riley went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Friday's win over the Cubs.

The third baseman has been on a crazy tear of late, hitting safely in 14 of his last 15 games with 10 home runs over that span. Riley's OPS for the season is up to .843, and while he may not receive down-ballot MVP votes this year like he did in 2021 and 2022, he's likely to be a part of that conversation again down the road.