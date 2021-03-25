Riley launched his first two home runs of the spring in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, with the shots having exit velocities of 107.7 mph and 106.4 mph, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Both blasts came off JT Brubaker, who gave up only one other hit in the game. Riley got the start in right field but will be Atlanta's starting third baseman Opening Day, and the 23-year-old appears to be finding his power stroke at the right time. Riley has a lackluster .232/.288/.448 slash line and 31.2 percent strikeout rate through his first 131 big-league games, but his 26 homers and 76 RBI provide a glimpse of his upside if he can learn to make more consistent contact.