Riley went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's loss to the Orioles.

The third baseman launched a two-run homer off Dean Kremer in the first inning. although the lead didn't last long for Atlanta. Riley snapped a 13-game homer drought with the blast, but his power was showing signs of returning before Saturday -- over his last 12 contests, he's slashing .292/.333/.479 with four doubles and a triple among his 14 hits. On the season, Riley's up to 13 home runs and 45 RBI in 88 games, but a .761 OPS would be his lowest mark since 2020.