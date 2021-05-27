Riley went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Red Sox.

It almost seems a bit disappointing these days when Riley only hits one homer in a game. The 24-year-old has gone yard seven times in the last nine contests while chipping in four doubles as well, giving him a mammoth .394/.417/1.152 slash line over that stretch with 12 RBI. It is worth nothing that also has a 1:14 BB:K over that stretch, a reminder that he may not have solved his contact issues despite this blistering hot streak.