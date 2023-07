Riley went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 10-7 win over the Brewers.

The third baseman took former teammate Bryse Wilson deep in the seventh inning, giving Riley his seventh homer in the last nine games. It's been another huge summer so far for the 26-year-old slugger, and since June 20 he's slashing .300/.349/.650 with 12 of his 23 homers on the season, plus 28 RBI and 30 runs.