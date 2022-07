Riley went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI during Friday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 25-year-old saw his 18-game hit streak come to an end after going 0-for-4 versus the Phillies on Wednesday, and he responded Friday by clubbing three extra-base hits. Riley has been one of the best hitters in the majors this year with a .299/.360/.603 slash line, 29 doubles, 29 home runs and 67 RBI in 99 games.