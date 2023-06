Riley went 4-for-6 with a home run, three total runs and two total RBI against the Mets in a 13-10 extra-inning win Thursday.

Riley got Atlanta off to a fast start in what ended up being a slugfest, raking a two-run shot to right field in the first inning. That was one of a season-high four hits for the third baseman in the contest, lifting his season average to .281. Riley has produced four consecutive multi-hit performances, going 10-for-17 (.588) with seven runs over that stretch.