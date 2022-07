Riley went 3-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and a strikeout during Sunday's extra-innings win over the Nationals.

Riley had a strong day at the plate Sunday that was highlighted by a game-tying home run in the bottom of the eighth inning followed by a walkoff single in the bottom of the 12th. The 25-year-old has been on a tear recently with multi-hit performances in all but two of his last 11 appearances. During that time, he's hit .489 with five homers, five doubles, 13 RBI and 11 runs.