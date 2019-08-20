Riley (knee) could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

He hit on the field for the first time Tuesday. This lines up with the last reported timetable, as Riley will attempt to get back shortly after rosters expand in September. With Ender Inciarte (hamstring) and Nick Markakis (wrist) also on the shelf, there will be at-bats waiting for Riley, assuming he is able to return first.

