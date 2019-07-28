Riley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

It's the fourth straight contest on the bench for Riley since he has a .169 average with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate in July. The Braves may simply be giving the 22-year-old some extra time off to help him reset, but if his replacements Adam Duvall and Ender Inciarte perform well he may find it difficult to find playing time.