Riley (knee) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday.

Riley had a 10-game rehab assignment Monday and is good to rejoin the Braves after spending about a month on the shelf with a partially torn LCL in his right knee. The 22-year-old has struggled since the start of July with a .545 OPS and 41.6 percent strikeout rate in 23 games prior to the injury, and he'll look to get back on track as the Braves make their playoff push.

