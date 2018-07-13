Riley (knee) was 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Riley has been on the minor-league disabled list since early June with a right knee sprain, and Thursday was his first game back with the Stripers. The 21-year-old also had a six-game rehab stint with the rookie-level GCL Braves. Riley has a .283/.347/.425 slash line in 27 games with Gwinnett since being promoted from Double-A in early May, although his 39 strikeouts in 106 at-bats could use some improvement..