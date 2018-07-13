Braves' Austin Riley: Returns from MiLB disabled list
Riley (knee) was 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Riley has been on the minor-league disabled list since early June with a right knee sprain, and Thursday was his first game back with the Stripers. The 21-year-old also had a six-game rehab stint with the rookie-level GCL Braves. Riley has a .283/.347/.425 slash line in 27 games with Gwinnett since being promoted from Double-A in early May, although his 39 strikeouts in 106 at-bats could use some improvement..
More News
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Lands on DL with knee sprain•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Goes yard for Gwinnett on Wednesday•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Three homers Sunday•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Earns promotion to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Tearing up Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...