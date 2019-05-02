Braves' Austin Riley: Rocking for Stripers
Riley went 4-for-5 with a double, two solo home runs and a third run scored for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
His second blast actually cleared the left-field scoreboard at Coolray Stadium, traveling an estimated 492 feet. Riley is on fire right now, going yard five times in the last six games while slashing a dizzying .542/.577/1.333. He's blocked from a promotion as long as Josh Donaldson is healthy, but the 22-year-old is making a strong case that he's just about ready to face big-league pitching.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...