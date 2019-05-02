Riley went 4-for-5 with a double, two solo home runs and a third run scored for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

His second blast actually cleared the left-field scoreboard at Coolray Stadium, traveling an estimated 492 feet. Riley is on fire right now, going yard five times in the last six games while slashing a dizzying .542/.577/1.333. He's blocked from a promotion as long as Josh Donaldson is healthy, but the 22-year-old is making a strong case that he's just about ready to face big-league pitching.