Braves' Austin Riley: Runs bases, still feels sore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Riley ran the bases Sunday but still felt some abdominal discomfort, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
He will run again on Tuesday, but a timeline for Riley's return to the Atlanta roster remains unclear. Riley has been sidelined for most of this month with a strained lower abdominal muscle. Nacho Alvarez will continue filling in at third base for Atlanta until Riley is ready.
