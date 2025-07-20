Riley (abdomen) ran on the outfield and around the bases Sunday, and he seems likely to be activated from the injured list when first eligible Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Riley's activity Sunday is another positive sign after he took batting practice Friday. The star third baseman was placed on the injured list with a right abdominal strain July 12, but he's said to be feeling better and optimistic about being able to return next week. While Riley has been out of action, Nacho Alvarez has been starting at third base for Atlanta.