Braves' Austin Riley: Seeing work at first base
Riley is starting at first base and batting cleanup in Sunday's spring game against the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
There was some indication previously that the Braves may test Riley in the outfield in spring training, but it instead appears as though they would prefer to give him a look at first base. The signing of Josh Donaldson this offseason pushed Riley from the organization's immediate plans at third base, and any additional versatility would only further his chances of cracking the majors in the near future.
