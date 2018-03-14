Braves' Austin Riley: Sent to minors camp
The Braves reassigned Riley to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The third baseman only recorded five hits in his 24 at-bats during the Grapefruit League, but made his hits count with a pair of home runs. The 20-year-old's bat has always been ahead of his glove, but the strides he made defensively last season leave the Braves optimistic that he'll be able to stick at the hot corner long term. It's possible that Riley could head back to Double-A Mississippi to begin the upcoming campaign after logging only 203 plate appearances there in 2017, but a second-half promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett or even the big club isn't out of the question if he continues to hit for average and power while playing a capable third base.
